Coordinated eco-leadership can unite clinicians towards net zero

Jess Davies , anaesthetist and honorary clinical lecturer , Sophia Grobler , anaesthetist Department of Critical Care at University of Melbourne, Parkville, Vic, Australia Austin Health, Heidelberg, Vic, Australia jess.davies@unimelb.edu.au

Sherman and colleagues provide practical and realistic ways in which clinicians can shape healthcare’s progress to net zero.1 We agree that health professionals are well positioned agents of change and that coordinated and collaborative approaches are necessary. TRA 2 SH (trainee led research and audit in anaesthesia for sustainable healthcare) is an Australasian sustainability network.