Coordinated eco-leadership can unite clinicians towards net zero

BMJ 2021; 375 doi: https://doi.org/10.1136/bmj.n2880 (Published 29 November 2021) Cite this as: BMJ 2021;375:n2880
  1. Jess Davies, anaesthetist and honorary clinical lecturer,
  2. Sophia Grobler, anaesthetist
  1. Department of Critical Care at University of Melbourne, Parkville, Vic, Australia
  2. Austin Health, Heidelberg, Vic, Australia
  3. jess.davies@unimelb.edu.au

Sherman and colleagues provide practical and realistic ways in which clinicians can shape healthcare’s progress to net zero.1 We agree that health professionals are well positioned agents of change and that coordinated and collaborative approaches are necessary. TRA2SH (trainee led research and audit in anaesthesia for sustainable healthcare) is an Australasian sustainability network.

TRA2SH’s Operation Clean Up is an example of how clinicians can act collectively in …

