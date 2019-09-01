No deal Brexit will have a “catastrophic” impact on the NHS, BMA warns

Gareth Iacobucci The BMJ

A “no deal” Brexit on 31 October will push the NHS “to the brink” as the service prepares for next winter, the BMA has warned.1

In a briefing paper published on 2 September, the association describes how a departure from the European Union without an agreement could have “catastrophic” consequences for doctors, patients, and services at a time when the NHS is already struggling to cope with rising demand.

The paper demands that the government urgently answer more than 40 questions (see box) on how crashing out of the EU on 31 October will affect crucial areas such as the NHS workforce, access …