No deal Brexit will have a “catastrophic” impact on the NHS, BMA warns

No deal Brexit will have a “catastrophic” impact on the NHS, BMA warnsBMJ 2019; 366 doi: https://doi.org/10.1136/bmj.l5343 (Published 01 September 2019) Cite this as: BMJ 2019;366:l5343
- Gareth Iacobucci
- The BMJ
A “no deal” Brexit on 31 October will push the NHS “to the brink” as the service prepares for next winter, the BMA has warned.1
In a briefing paper published on 2 September, the association describes how a departure from the European Union without an agreement could have “catastrophic” consequences for doctors, patients, and services at a time when the NHS is already struggling to cope with rising demand.
The paper demands that the government urgently answer more than 40 questions (see box) on how crashing out of the EU on 31 October will affect crucial areas such as the NHS workforce, access …
Log in
Log in using your username and password
Log in through your institution
Subscribe from £138 *
Subscribe and get access to all BMJ articles, and much more.
* For online subscription
Access this article for 1 day for:
£30 / $37 / €33 (plus VAT)
You can download a PDF version for your personal record.