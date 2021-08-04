What is open access?

Open access refers to the practice of making scholarly research freely and permanently available immediately online, for anyone to access worldwide. Research output can be downloaded, viewed, shared, reused, copied and printed, within the legal requirements. The Creative Commons (CC) licenses allow for this research to be legally reused, built upon and adapted without permission or fees, as long as the author and original source are properly attributed.

BMJ is a pioneering publisher and champion of open access research. We offer a variety of open access services tailored to the needs of authors and institutions.