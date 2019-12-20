Marathonbet Online Casino Launches Gamevy Davinci Diamonds Slot App Material

Marathonbet Online Casino Launches Gamevy Material

London-based video gaming studio Gamevy established that its suite that is full of brands is go go on Marathonbet’s online casino area.

Gamevy is a start-up business specializing in the development of innovative gaming content for the global online gambling industry. The portfolio of gaming products include skill-based gameshows, which require members to solve questions in a quiz-like manner in order to win jackpots; instant games; user-friendly slots, with SpinLotto the world's first lottery-based slot games, among those; and digital scratch games.

Gamevy won year that is last ICE 2015. Becoming the main ICE Totally video gaming program, which annually takes place in London, Pitch ICE supplies start-ups the chance to introduce their particular innovative strategies to gambling sector representatives in order to see precious pieces of pointers from specialists.

The London-based gaming studio has repeatedly mentioned that innovation within the industry shows their main focus. Its products have proved to be immediate success in the UK, Austria, Germany, and Sweden. Once the content goes live with Marathonbet, it will also be available in Russian.

Commenting on their content distribution agreement with Gamevy, Alex Ratcliffe, Senior Casino executive at Marathonbet owner Panbet Ltd., mentioned that the gaming business is one that really shines and that the approach to instant win games drives engagement. According to the official, Marathonbet players will certainly enjoy the new content offered by the casino because it will give them additional control over gameplay than traditional casino games.

Helen Walton, Chief Marketing Officer at the start-up gaming business, noted that Gamevy and Marathonbet 'share a vision of the innovation' that is completely possible within the gaming market. The official further said that they are truly happy to have their games launched with the betting operator and that they look forward to making the players more excited about what the future has in store for them.

Gamevy and Marathonbet have worked together on the development of a football-themed instant game with cash-out. The two companies shared that there will be more such collaborations in the future.

OpenBet Enhances Player Understanding with Featurespace’s ARIC Engine

Trusted supplier of software for the global sports betting industry announced it has partnered with gaming analytics provider Featurespace. According to the two organizations' agreement, the software vendor will be given access to Featurespace's ARIC engine in order to receive a better understanding of behavioral patterns and individual behavior among gaming users.

Based in Cambridge, UK, Featurespace specializes in Adaptive Behavioral Analytics. The business was founded by Professor Bill Fitzgerald and Dave Excell, both of them being renowned experts in applied data. It is known to be the creator of the above-mentioned ARIC engine. Basically, the system produces real-time analyses of individual behavior and thus contributes to the enhancement of decision-making functionality associated with fraud detection. Apart from the newest customer, the organization has been working with gaming operators William Hill and Betfair for quite some time now.

Under their cooperation agreement with Featurespace, OpenBet will deploy the ARIC engine within its Event Feeds. Thus, the betting software supplier will be provided with real-time information about users. The ARIC engine will be looking for any unusual behavior among players in order to prevent fraud and other illegal activities which could take place in the course of gaming.

Placing comments on the most recent statement, Jeremy Thompson-Hill, CEO of OpenBet, mentioned they have plumped for Featurespace’s ARIC engine because it’s one particular sophisticated remedy presently supplied plus the program dealer is without question looking for perfect innovation capability due to their customers.

As it was revealed by OpenBet itself, the company has decided to partner with Featurespace as their joint efforts would most certainly accelerate the delivery of the sports betting solutions provider's upcoming real-time player management platform.

Martina King, CEO of Featurespace, said they are pleased to be working with OpenBet and to bring their ARIC system and related machine-learning solutions to the software vendor.

OpenBet is a leading provider of games and sports betting products. It serves sector leaders such as Paddy Power, Sky Betting & Gaming, and Ladbrokes. Recently, the company became part of Canadian fellow gambling solutions provider NYX Gaming Group following the £270-million acquisition deal passed all the necessary checks and was given the green light by the relevant authorities to be closed.